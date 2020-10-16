Montpellier, who did not name the players, said that the 12 had been isolated according to health protocols and that further tests had been conducted.

Their next game, which is away to AS Monaco on Sunday, should not be affected provided there are no further positive tests.

The French Football League said in September that matches would go ahead as along as 20 players, including one goalkeeper, out of a squad of 30 test negative.

Montpellier are fifth in the table with 10 points from six games. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

