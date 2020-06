Eight new positive coronavirus tests in English Championship

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The English Football League announced eight new positive coronavirus tests from Championship clubs on Wednesday.

In a statement the EFL said 2,213 players and club staff from the 24 second-tier clubs had been tested in the past week.

The eight individuals came from six clubs.

All those who have tested positive will now have to self-isolate in line with EFL guidelines.

There were also four positives from League One (third tier) clubs, the EFL confirmed.

The Championship will resume this weekend while the League One season was curtailed, barring the playoffs. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

