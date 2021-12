Football

'Either you get depressed or you rebel' - Diego Simeone after shock home defeat to Mallorca

On-loan Real Madrid attacker Takefusa Kubo dented rivals Atletico Madrid's hopes of defending their La Liga title after he struck a 91st-minute winner for Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano to stun Diego Simeone's side on Saturday.

