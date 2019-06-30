LIVE

Mjøndalen IF - Viking FK

Eliteserien - 30 June 2019

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Mjøndalen IF and Viking FK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vegard Hansen or Bjarne Berntsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Mjøndalen IF and Viking FK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mjøndalen IF vs Viking FK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

