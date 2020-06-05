Football
Eliteserien

Eurosport to screen Norway’s Eliteserien across Europe

Molde

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Sports fans starved of live action will be able to enjoy football on Eurosport in June from a country that is producing some of the finest talent of this generation.

  • Eurosport to show live football from the first three matchdays of Norway’s top division across Europe
  • Live action kicks off on Tuesday 16 June featuring champions Molde
  • Andrew Georgiou: "Discovery and Eurosport is using its various channels and platforms to bring its portfolio of live sport to even more people"

Eurosport’s exclusive coverage of Norway’s premier domestic football competition – the Eliteserien – kicks off across Europe on Tuesday 16 June to coincide with the opening round of the 2020 season.

Football

Romanian doctor gets suspended jail sentence over Ekeng death

AN HOUR AGO

Football fans will be able to watch at least two games live from each matchday – initially for the first three rounds of the Eliteserien season - on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

Aalesunds FK will host champions Molde (Tuesday 16 June, KO 17:00 BST) for the first half of a double-header on what will be Eurosport’s first broadcast of the Eliteserien across Europe on the opening day of the season. Eurosport will also show the biggest match in Norwegian football on matchday two when bitter rivals Molde and Rosenborg go toe-to-toe at the Aker Stadion (Saturday 20 June, KO 19:30 BST) in the country’s west.

Discovery in Norway will also screen every match from its own domestic football competition continuing its association with the Eliteserien that began in 2017 as part of a six-year agreement with the Norwegian Football Federation. In 2020, four matches a week will be screened on TVNorge and Eurosport Norge with the outstanding matches shown on Discovery’s affiliate channels, Eurosport Pluss, from 1-12. Every match will also be available to watch via Dplay and Eurosport Player.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “We are as excited as the millions of sports fans across Europe that live sport is making a return to our screens. By showing the Eliteserien to fans across the continent, Discovery and Eurosport is using its various channels and platforms to bring its portfolio of live sport to even more people.

“Our scale and expertise mean we have the right-holder relationships and content to give fans the best possible offer at this challenging time - and increasingly enjoying the return of live sport.”

Striking sensation Erling Braut Haaland, up-and-coming midfielder Martin Odegaard and highly-rated defender Kristoffer Ajer are just three of the stars who began their fledgling careers in Norway’s top tier while a host of up-and-coming talent already part of the Norwegian national team set-up will ply their trade in the Eliteserien in 2020.

Live Eliteserien matches on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

(All times BST)

Matchday 1:
Tuesday 16 June, Aalesunds FK vs Molde (KO 17:00)
Tuesday 16 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Vålerenga (KO 19:30)
Wednesday 17 June, IK Start vs Strømsgodset (KO 17:00)
Wednesday 17 June, Haugesund vs SK Brann (KO 19:30)

Matchday 2:
Saturday 20 June, Molde vs Rosenborg (KO 19:30)
Sunday 21 June, SK Brann vs Viking (KO 19:30)

Matchday 3:
Tuesday 24 June, IK Start vs Molde (KO 17:00 CEST)
Tuesday 24 June, Odd vs Valerenga (KO 19:30 CEST)
Wednesday 25 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Strømsgodset (KO 17:00)
Wednesday 25 June, Rosenborg vs Bodø/Glimt (KO 19:30)

Football

The Warm-Up: Timo Werner, Liverpool and the death of ITKs

AN HOUR AGO
Football

The uncomfortable truth: Sport’s response to racism still isn’t enough

2 HOURS AGO
What's On (2)

