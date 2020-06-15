Aalesund FK and its coach Lars Bohinen have given Jordon Mutch a platform to try to play his best football again, the former Cardiff and Crystal Palace midfielder has told Eurosport ahead of the start of the Eliteserien season in Norway.

Mutch, who signed with Aalesund FK in February, contributed seven goals and five assists in 26 Premier League starts for Cardiff during the 2014-15 season but failed to replicate that form in subsequent moves to Crystal Palace, QPR and Reading.

The 28-year-old puts that down to inactivity in the last few years but expects to enjoy similar success at Aalesund FK as he did during a brief stint at MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

“I was inactive for nearly two years without really playing,” says Mutch of his stop-start career.

“I was on the bench a lot; I was not getting minutes and then I went out on loan a couple of times. I went to MLS and had a fantastic time there and wanted to stay but the manager [Carl Robinson] left.

I think I had a very difficult time when I was leaving Crystal Palace; the year after was quite difficult for me. However, I am looking forward to having an impact here and pushing forward with my career because I am 28.

“I want to get the most out of my career and I feel like I still have a lot to give.”

His new manager Lars Bohinen enjoyed some success at Derby County as a player in the late 90s, the club where Mutch spent five years as a youth team player, and the midfielder feels he is ready to start playing his best football again under the 50-year-old coach.

“There were difficult times with my parent club Palace but it had been a year now and I am over that and I am starting to find my feet again and Lars [Bohinen] and Aalesund have given me a platform here that has made me feel comfortable. But also get me out of my comfort zone to playing my best football.”

I want to be playing my best football.

Mutch, who had a brief stint with South Korean outfit Gyeongnam FC in 2019, is looking to the future with a club that cantered to the title last season.

“I didn’t work out great for me [at Palace] – I wanted to play games, but I couldn’t. Football is a funny game, but that time has passed, and I am happy where I am, and I am always striving for more.”

Aalesund open their Eliteserien campaign with a fixture against reigning champions Molde on Tuesday at 17:00 live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, and while Mutch feels physically ready he still expects a difficult match.

"The most important thing is that we are in better shape than them. I think we are in a better position than Molde and it will come down to who has prepared the best, but we will see when the season starts."

(All times BST)

Matchday 1:

Tuesday 16 June, Aalesunds FK vs Molde (KO 17:00)

Tuesday 16 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Vålerenga (KO 19:30)

Wednesday 17 June, IK Start vs Strømsgodset (KO 17:00)

Wednesday 17 June, Haugesund vs SK Brann (KO 19:30)

Matchday 2:

Saturday 20 June, Molde vs Rosenborg (KO 19:30)

Sunday 21 June, SK Brann vs Viking (KO 19:30)

Matchday 3:

Tuesday 24 June, IK Start vs Molde (KO 17:00 CEST)

Tuesday 24 June, Odd vs Valerenga (KO 19:30 CEST)

Wednesday 25 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Strømsgodset (KO 17:00)

Wednesday 25 June, Rosenborg vs Bodø/Glimt (KO 19:30)

