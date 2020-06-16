Norway’s top-flight Eliteserien kicks off on Eurosport on Tuesday – a league famed for producing players like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in recent years.

We recruited former Norway midfielder and Eurosport pundit Kjetil Rekdal to pick out his top five prospects. Rekdal, who is famous for his crucial penalty against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup in Marseille, believes these young and exciting players can soon attract the attention of clubs in Europe’s top leagues.

1. Tobias Christensen

Club: Molde FK

Age: 20 years old

Position: Attacking midfielder

Christensen is fearless, ambitious and tough. He’s also incredibly good at the basics. These are all qualities that larger foreign clubs are looking for. I have coached Christensen and know he has suffered from poor focus previously. Now he has understood what it is all about and learned his lessons. I'm sure he's going to take the next step very soon. I personally think he can aspire to be this year’s player of the season in Eliteserien.

Tobias Christensen Image credit: Getty Images

2. Aron Donnum

Club: Valerenga

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Like Christensen, Donnum is fearless, and in many ways they are quite similar. The Valerenga star also has good basic skills, but he also wants to show off. Donnum and Christensen are perhaps the best raw talents in Norwegian football right now, and that's obviously one quality foreign clubs want.

3. Niklas Castro

Club: Aalesund

Age: 24

Position: Forward

One other fearless player worth noting is Aalesund's Niklas Castro. He has a fantastic right foot and possesses great movement. Like Donnum and Christensen, the Aalesund striker also wants to challenge. Castro can also be used in several positions: on the wing, striker and secondary striker.

Niklas Castro, Aalesund Image credit: Eurosport

4. Patrick Berg

Club: FK Bodo/Glimt

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

The Glimt player was fantastic in his new position as central midfielder last year. Berg is incredibly good with the ball, strong positionally, and has a great range of passing. The fact that he plays on a team like Bodo/Glimt, where he is clearly noticed and appreciated, is a nice springboard to be able to take the next step.

5. Andreas Linde

Club: Molde

Age: 26

Position: Goalkeeper

Linde has developed into a solid goalkeeper after earning title-winning and Europa League experience with Molde. At Molde, you’re a player who is easy to notice, giving Linde a nice platform to showcase his range of talents to the bigger clubs.

(All times BST)

Matchday 1:

Tuesday 16 June, Aalesunds FK vs Molde (KO 17:00)

Tuesday 16 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Vålerenga (KO 19:30)

Wednesday 17 June, IK Start vs Strømsgodset (KO 17:00)

Wednesday 17 June, Haugesund vs SK Brann (KO 19:30)

Matchday 2:

Saturday 20 June, Molde vs Rosenborg (KO 19:30)

Sunday 21 June, SK Brann vs Viking (KO 19:30)

Matchday 3:

Tuesday 24 June, IK Start vs Molde (KO 17:00 CEST)

Tuesday 24 June, Odd vs Valerenga (KO 19:30 CEST)

Wednesday 25 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Strømsgodset (KO 17:00)

Wednesday 25 June, Rosenborg vs Bodø/Glimt (KO 19:30)

