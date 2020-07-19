LIVE

Aalesunds FK - Stabæk Fotball

Eliteserien - 19 July 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Aalesunds FK and Stabæk Fotball live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lars Bohinen or Jan Jönsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Aalesunds FK and Stabæk Fotball? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aalesunds FK vs Stabæk Fotball. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

