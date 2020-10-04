LIVE

IK Start - FK Haugesund

Eliteserien - 4 October 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between IK Start and FK Haugesund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 4 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Johannes Hardarsson or Jostein Grindhaug? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between IK Start and FK Haugesund? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for IK Start vs FK Haugesund. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

