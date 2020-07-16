LIVE

IK Start - Rosenborg BK

Eliteserien - 16 July 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between IK Start and Rosenborg BK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 16 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Johannes Hardarsson or Trond Henriksen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between IK Start and Rosenborg BK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for IK Start vs Rosenborg BK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

