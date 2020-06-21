LIVE

Kristiansund BK - Aalesunds FK

Eliteserien - 21 June 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Kristiansund BK and Aalesunds FK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Michelsen or Lars Bohinen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kristiansund BK and Aalesunds FK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kristiansund BK vs Aalesunds FK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

