LIVE

Mjøndalen IF - Kristiansund BK

Eliteserien - 28 June 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Mjøndalen IF and Kristiansund BK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vegard Hansen or Christian Michelsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Mjøndalen IF and Kristiansund BK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mjøndalen IF vs Kristiansund BK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

