LIVE

Molde FK - Rosenborg BK

Eliteserien - 20 June 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Molde FK and Rosenborg BK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 20 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erling Moe or Eirik Horneland? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Molde FK and Rosenborg BK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Molde FK vs Rosenborg BK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

