Molde FK
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
17:00
25/10/20
Aker Stadion
Strømsgodset IF
Eliteserien • Day 22
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Molde FK
  • Strømsgodset IF
  • TokstadBiermann Stenseth
    90'
  • EikremChristensen
    90'
  • Ingimundarson
    86'
  • James
    82'
  • BrynhildsenBolly
    80'
  • StengelIngimundarson
    78'
  • HansenLeifsson
    78'
  • Ellingsen
    70'
  • MoströmUlland Andersen
    66'
  • OmoijuanfoJames
    66'
  • NyhagenStenevik
    56'
avant-match

Molde FK - Strømsgodset IF

Follow the Eliteserien live Football match between Molde FK and Strømsgodset IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 October 2020.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Erling Moe or Henrik Pedersen? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Molde FK and Strømsgodset IF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Molde FK and Strømsgodset IF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.