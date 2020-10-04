LIVE

Rosenborg BK - Odds BK

Eliteserien - 4 October 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Rosenborg BK and Odds BK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 4 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Åge Hareide or Jan Frode Nornes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rosenborg BK and Odds BK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rosenborg BK vs Odds BK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

