SK Brann
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
19:30
01/08/20
Brann Stadion
Vålerenga Fotball
Eliteserien • Day 12
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • SK Brann
  • Vålerenga Fotball
  • Klaesson
    90'
  • Camara
    83'
  • FinneCamara
    81'
  • DønnumVega
    75'
  • KristiansenGrøgaard
    71'
  • BambaHustad
    71'
  • Horn Myhre
    70'
  • TaylorTveita
    61'
  • PedersenHaugen
    60'
  • Finne (P)
    47'
  • 1/2 Time
  • SK Brann
  • Vålerenga Fotball
  • NäsbergStokke
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • SK Brann
  • Vålerenga Fotball
  • Finne (P)
    31'
  • Taylor
    30'
  • Barmen (P)
    9'
avant-match

LIVE
SK Brann - Vålerenga Fotball
Eliteserien - 1 August 2020

Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between SK Brann and Vålerenga Fotball live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 1 August 2020.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lars Arne Nilsen or Dag Eilev Fagermo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SK Brann vs Vålerenga Fotball. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SK Brann vs Vålerenga Fotball. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
