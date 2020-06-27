Vålerenga Fotball
    19:30
    27/06/20
    Intility Arena
    Viking FK
      Eliteserien • Day 4
      Vålerenga Fotball - Viking FK
      Eliteserien - 27 June 2020

      Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Vålerenga Fotball and Viking FK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 27 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dag Eilev Fagermo or Bjarne Berntsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Vålerenga Fotball and Viking FK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vålerenga Fotball vs Viking FK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
