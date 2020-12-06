Molde FK - Aalesunds FK

Follow the Eliteserien live Football match between Molde FK and Aalesunds FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Erling Moe or Lars Arne Nilsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Molde FK and Aalesunds FK news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Molde FK and Aalesunds FK. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

