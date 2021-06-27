FK Bodø/Glimt - Stabæk Fotball

Follow the Eliteserien live Football match between FK Bodø/Glimt and Stabæk Fotball with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kjetil Knutsen or Jan Jönsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FK Bodø/Glimt and Stabæk Fotball news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FK Bodø/Glimt and Stabæk Fotball. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

