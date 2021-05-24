Tromsø IL
0
1
-
3
0
17:00
24/05/21
Alfheim stadion
Sandefjord Fotball
Eliteserien • Day 4
  • JenssenVesterlund
    88'
  • OrdagicZé Eduardo
    86'
  • Hansen
    81'
  • BrendenVallès
    79'
  • EbiyeWinther
    77'
  • Brenden
    73'
  • Totland
    69'
  • GundersenÖyvann
    65'
  • NyenetueRuud Tveter
    64'
  • Mikkelsen
    58'
  • Mikkelsen
    49'
  • BerntsenAntonsen
    45'
  • Berntsen
    45'
  • Jonsson
    42'
  • Wembangomo
    37'
  • Gundersen
    36'
  • Foss
    13'
Follow the Eliteserien live Football match between Tromsø IL and Sandefjord Fotball with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 May 2021.
Catch the latest Tromsø IL and Sandefjord Fotball news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
