Everyone should “calm down” about the talent of Erling Haaland’s 17-year-old cousin, Albert Tjaaland, according to Molde boss Erling Moe.

The teenager’s stats have excited many football fans on social media, who believe he could be Mark II of the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Tjaaland is yet to make his debut for Norwegian side Molde but is understood to have scored 64 goals in 37 games for the youth team.

The similarities with Haaland are not limited to his goalscoring, as Tjaaland also has a striking physical resemblance to his cousin - blonde, tall and physically strong, despite being three years his junior.

Like Haaland, Tjaaland also came through the youth system at Bryne, where he also scored goals for fun before moving to the successful top flight team.

The hype is understandably building, but Molde’s boss Erling Moe spoke to Eurosport Norway to put a lid on that for now.

“I have seen some of it in social media”, he said.

“He is an exciting young boy who really has some exciting qualities, so I think it must be possible to calm down a bit, yes.

“It's a bit like that when you post something on social media at the moment, it spreads like wildfire.”

Although Haaland came from footballing stock as the son of former Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haaland, Tjaaland is related to the family through the Norway forward’s mother, ex-heptathlete Gry Marita Braut.

Asked about their similarities, Moe said they “both like to score goals”, but he will not be throwing Tjaaland in the deep end too early.

“He has a great future ahead of him if he does the everyday things 100 percent and properly. I think Erling is a few steps ahead yet”.

