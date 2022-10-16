Lillestrøm SK - Molde FK

Eliteserien / Matchday 26
Åråsen / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lillestr-m-sk/teamcenter.shtml
Lillestrøm SK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/molde-fk-1/teamcenter.shtml
Molde FK
Lineups

Lillestrøm SK
3-4-3
Molde FK
Lillestrøm SK
3-4-3
Molde FK

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lillestrøm SK logo
Lillestrøm SK
Molde FK logo
Molde FK
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lillestrøm SK

Molde FK

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Molde FKMOL
25203263
2
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
26156551
3
Rosenborg BKROS
26148450
4
Lillestrøm SKLIL
25145647
5
Vålerenga FotballVÅL
261331042
