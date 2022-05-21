Eliteserien / Matchday 7
Aker Stadion / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/molde-fk-1/teamcenter.shtml
Molde FK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kristiansund-bk/teamcenter.shtml
Kristiansund BK
Molde FK - Kristiansund BK

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Molde FK logo
Molde FK
Kristiansund BK logo
Kristiansund BK
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Molde FK

Kristiansund BK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Viking FKVIK
861119
2
Lillestrøm SKLIL
752017
3
Molde FKMOL
741213
4
Sarpsborg 08
631210
5
Strømsgodset IFSTR
731310
16
Kristiansund BKKRI
60151
