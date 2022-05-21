Eliteserien / Matchday 7
Sandefjord Arena / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sandefjord-fotball-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sandefjord Fotball
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lillestr-m-sk/teamcenter.shtml
Lillestrøm SK
Advertisement
Ad

Sandefjord Fotball - Lillestrøm SK

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sandefjord Fotball logo
Sandefjord Fotball
Lillestrøm SK logo
Lillestrøm SK
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sandefjord Fotball

Lillestrøm SK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Viking FKVIK
861119
2
Lillestrøm SKLIL
752017
3
Molde FKMOL
741213
4
Sarpsborg 08
631210
5
Strømsgodset IFSTR
731310
13
Sandefjord FotballSAN
62046
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Molde FK
-
-
Kristiansund BK
21/05
FK Jerv
-
-
Odds BK
22/05
Tromsø IL
-
-
Viking FK
22/05
Strømsgodset IF
-
-
Vålerenga Fotball
22/05

Follow the Eliteserien live Football match between Sandefjord Fotball and Lillestrøm SK with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 May 2022.

Catch the latest Sandefjord Fotball and Lillestrøm SK news and find up to date Eliteserien standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.