Vålerenga Fotball - FK Bodø/Glimt

Eliteserien / Matchday 26
Intility Arena / 16.10.2022
Live
1
Vålerenga Fotball
Half-time
0
3
FK Bodø/Glimt
    Lineups

    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

        Statistics

        0

        Goals

        3
        38%
        Possession
        62%
        0
        Corners
        1
        1
        0
        1
        7
        0
        Shots on target
        7
        1
        Shots off target
        1

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        Molde FKMOL
        		25203263
        2
        FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
        		26156551
        3
        Rosenborg BKROS
        		26148450
        4
        Lillestrøm SKLIL
        		25145647
        5
        Vålerenga FotballVÅL
        		261331042
