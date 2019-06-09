LIVE

Umeå IK - IF Brommapojkarna

Elitettan - 9 June 2019

Elitettan – Follow the Football match between Umeå IK and IF Brommapojkarna live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 9 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Umeå IK and IF Brommapojkarna? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Umeå IK vs IF Brommapojkarna. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

