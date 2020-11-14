Mallbackens IF Sunne - Jitex Mölndal BK

Follow the Elitettan live Football match between Mallbackens IF Sunne and Jitex Mölndal BK with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 14 November 2020.





Catch the latest Mallbackens IF Sunne and Jitex Mölndal BK news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Mallbackens IF Sunne and Jitex Mölndal BK. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

