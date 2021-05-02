IK Uppsala Fotboll - Bollstanäs SK

Follow the Elitettan live Football match between IK Uppsala Fotboll and Bollstanäs SK with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 2 May 2021.





Catch the latest IK Uppsala Fotboll and Bollstanäs SK news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for IK Uppsala Fotboll and Bollstanäs SK. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

