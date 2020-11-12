Emile Heskey says he is ready to take the leap should the opportunity arise to replace Greg Clarke as head of the Football Association.

Clarke, 63, resigned as chairman of the Football Association over comments he made to MPs during talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The FA chairman was strongly criticised after using the word "coloured" and said being gay is a “life choice”, along with other controversial statements.

And Heskey told the i Paper that he is ready to take on the role, were it offered to him.

“You have to take that leap sometimes,” he told the i.

I know within football I’m probably just as respected as anyone else. But you’d have different people within there who would stake a claim as well.

The 42 year old, currently an ambassador for Leicester City Women, added that appointing a black person to the role would send a powerful message, even if he sees it as unlikely.

“It would be powerful. It would send messages. It’s been called for, for a long time,” added Heskey.

“I would be very surprised if it was a black person. I’d be very surprised if it was anyone within football right now. I think there’s a network of people they tap into that doesn’t have anything to do with football and they’ll try to bring someone from there.”

Heskey - who recently set up consultancy firm Player 4 Player that provides guidance for players post-retirement - adds that the financial impact of Covid-19 may see the FA seek a candidate with a business background.

“With Covid there are problems with the economy so I’m guessing they would tap into someone else to try to boost the FA financially,” he adds.

