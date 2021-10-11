Emile Smith Rowe’s goal gave 10-man England Under-21s a much-needed victory against Andorra in their European Championship qualifier.

The Arsenal midfielder scored the winner in the 67th minute, racing onto Curtis Jones’ pass to slide past the goalkeeper.

England had been reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Rhian Brewster was shown a second yellow card for backing into Andorra captain Eric Vales.

Brewster showed his frustration as he made his way off the pitch, but the win sees England stay third in Group G, two points behind the Czech Republic and Albania.

Andorra have lost all five of their Group G fixtures and England had chances to score earlier as Brewster and Marc Guehi failed to convert from good positions.

Eventually a moment of quality decided the game as England countered quickly and Jones’ fine pass was slotted away by Smith Rowe.

