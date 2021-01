Football

Mikel Arteta: Fenerbahce-bound Mesut Ozil is a great footballer but I want a different direction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that Mesut Ozil had been a great servant to the club, as the frozen-out playmaker nears a move to Fenerbahce. The Spaniard also revealed that Turkey's strict Covid-19 quarantine rules are delaying the completion of the German's move to Istanbul.

