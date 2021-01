Football

Premier League news - 'Things look much better now' - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's resurgence

Reaction from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after his side beat Southampton 3-1 at St Marys Stadium in the English Premier League on Tuesday. But what a difference a few weeks has made - on 16th December 2020 struggling Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at the Emirates Stadium with Arteta's side down in 15th place, 10 points behind Saints.

00:00:27, 53 views, 11 hours ago