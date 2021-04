Football

Real Madrid manager Zinedine: Zidane: Let's see what Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe wants...

Zinedine Zidane has refused to play down links between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The French forward is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world despite his tender age and has been tipped for a move which would see him unite with his countryman in the Spanish capital.

00:00:31, 2 hours ago