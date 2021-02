Football

Pep Guardiola: 'Sport doesn't wait, next target is Arsenal' after 17th straight win

Reaction from Pep Guardiola at Goodison Park after Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva powered City to a 3-1 win at Everton.

