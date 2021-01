Football

Premier League news - 'I really don't care' - Pep Guardiola on going top of the table with Man City

'At the moment I really don't care being back on top of the table' said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his team thrashed West Bromwich Albion 5-0 on the road to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League table on Tuesday.

