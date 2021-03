Football

Manchester United boss Solskjaer: Pogba won't last 90 minutes despite San Siro cameo heroics

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba won't be able to play 90 minutes in the FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester following his substitute cameo in midweek in the 1-0 win over AC Milan. Pogba came off the bench for the second half and scored the only goal of the game at San Siro as United reached the last eight of the Europa League.

00:00:30, an hour ago