Football

'One of the best' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola gushes over Erling Haaland ahead of Champions League

Pep Guardiola boss has heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has his Manchester City side prepare to face the Germans in the Champions League last eight. The former Bayern Munich coach says the Norwegian's numbers are highly impressive and that the striker is among the world's best forwards.

00:01:02, an hour ago