Football

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man Untied all bought success too

Pep Guardiola has defending his side's lavish spending in recent years, saying that big clubs from all over Europe have also had to spend big to compete. Since being taken over by Emirati businessmen, Manchester City have won the Premier League title on four occasions, twice under the former Barcelona boss.

00:01:02, 11 views, 2 hours ago