Football

Netherlands planning to join Germany and Norway in making stand against Qatar, De Ligt reveals

Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that he and his Netherlands team-mates will be taking a stand about the plight of workers in Qatar, the host country of the next World Cup. The Oranje will be joining their fellow European sides Germany and Norway in raising the issue as qualification for the tournament gets under way this week.

00:00:34, 2 hours ago