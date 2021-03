Football

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino: Bayern Munich are the best team in Europe

"We beat Barcelona, why not Bayern too?", says Mauricio Pochettino after his Paris Saint-Germain side are handed a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final. The two sides met in the competition's final last season, with the German side winning 1-0 to deny the French champions a first continental crown.

