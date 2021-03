Football

Zinedine Zidane: I don't know whether Sergio Ramos will stay at Real Madrid amid contract saga

Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he does not know whether Sergio Ramos will extend his Real Madrid contract beyond the end of the season. The Spaniard has spent 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu but has yet to agree fresh terms, but his manager is desperate to keep him at the club.

00:00:25, an hour ago