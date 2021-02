Football

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: There is something special in Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the long and impressive career of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his Manchester United side prepare to lock horns with AC Milan in the Europa League, but remarked that the Swede's flamboyant and outspoken style is not particularly Scandinavian. United reached the round of 16 thanks to an aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

00:01:07, 79 views, 3 hours ago