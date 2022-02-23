England score two late goals to beat Germany 3-1 for the first time in their history to win the Arnold Clark Cup.

Late goals from Millie Bright (84’) and Fran Kirby (90+4’) in the final ten minutes of the match at Molineux moved England above Spain at the top of the four-team table.

Ad

Ellen White put the hosts in front in the 15th minute, coolly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. But Germany, who are ranked third in the world, responded through their captain Lina Maguill who scored an eye-catching free-kick in the 41st minute.

Football Zaha stars as Palace hit four past Watford for first PL win in 2022 2 HOURS AGO

England, spurred on by 13,463 fans in Wolverhampton, eventually got the result they needed late on. Bright, playing as a makeshift forward, put England back in front before Kirby sealed the win deep injury time after a sensational solo run.

For the Lionesses, it ends a 26-game winless run against Germany on English soil. The only time England had beaten their rivals was in the 2015 World Cup third-place play-off.

The result also ended an unwanted streak of nine matches without a win against opposition ranked inside the world's top 10.

England’s unbeaten run under manager Sarina Weigman has now been extended to nine matches.

Champions League Yaremchuk equaliser sees Benfica, Ajax play out entertaining draw 4 HOURS AGO