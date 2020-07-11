England and Leeds legend Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died aged 85.

Charlton, the older brother of Manchester United legend Bobby, died of a long-term illness, according to his former club Leeds United, with whom he spent the entirety of his career.

Football Soccer-England World Cup winner Jack Charlton 14 MINUTES AGO

"Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85," a statement on the Leeds website read.

"He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side. As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

In total, he made 773 appearances for the Yorkshire club, winning the league in 1968-69 and the FA Cup in 1971-72. He won 35 caps for England, scoring five goals and was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning side on home soil.

He hung up his boots in 1973 and embarked on a managerial career, which saw him take charge of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and the Republic of Ireland, whom he took to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990.

Charlton's former Leeds team-mates Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry have both also died in recent months.

Football Former England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies -BBC AN HOUR AGO