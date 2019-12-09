England announce March friendly with Italy

Both sides qualified for Euro 2020 after topping their respective groups, with Italy qualifying with a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 games.

The fixture will be played exactly two years to the day since they last played out a 1-1 draw at the same venue. England also host Denmark, who they last played in March 2014, four days later at Wembley.

England are in Group D at Euro 2020 along with Croatia, the Czech Republic and a yet-to-be decided playoff winner. Italy are in Group A with Turkey, Wales and Switzerland. The tournament kicks off on June 12. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)