England call up Abraham and Tomori for Euro qualifiers

Abraham turned 22 on Wednesday, scoring the opener in a 2-1 Champions League victory at Lille, and has yet to make a competitive debut for England.

Despite making two senior appearances for England in friendlies two years ago, Abraham is also eligible to play for Nigeria and had said he remained undecided about his international future.

Tomori, 21, is called up for the first time.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli was omitted from the squad, as were fellow-midfielders Jesse Lingard and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. There was also no place for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)