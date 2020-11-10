It is the 17-year-old's first call up to the senior squad.

He had at first been included in the England Under-21 squad but will now join Gareth Southgate's squad for Thursday's friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland.

Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse has withdrawn with a tight hamstring, while Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out after getting injured in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The FA confirmed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will report for international duty on Thursday to allow further assessment on an injury he sustained while playing against Everton on Saturday.

"The majority of the squad arrived at St. George's Park on Monday, with seven more players – Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling – due to report on Tuesday," the FA said in a statement.

After facing Ireland at Wembley on Thursday, England will play Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three day later. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

