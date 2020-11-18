England took control when West Ham United's Declan Rice glanced in a header from a free kick on 20 minutes and the lead was doubled four minutes later when Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount pounced on a bouncing ball in the box to finish calmly.

The second half started badly for Iceland when Birkir Mar Saevarsson, who was playing his 95th game for his country, was sent off for a second yellow card.

Manchester City's 20-year-old midfielder Foden made it 3-0 with 10 minutes to go with his first goal for England and added a long-range effort to make it 4-0.

England had already failed to qualify for the Nations League finals after a 2-0 loss on Sunday to one of the tournament's favourites Belgium, while Iceland had already been relegated to League B. (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Toby Davis)

