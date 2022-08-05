The Lionesses won their first-ever major honour following a pulsating 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany on July 31, a result which was enough to see them move up four places from eighth.

Ad

It was also the first major trophy for a senior England side since Sir Alf Ramsey led the Three Lions to a World Cup triumph in 1966.

Transfers 'Everything is possible' - Corinthians target unlikely Ronaldo signing 2 HOURS AGO

Despite suffering defeat in a European final for the first time, Germany have moved up three places into second and are now the top ranked nation from their continent.

Sweden were soundly beaten 4-0 by Sarina Wiegman’s side in the semi-finals, but the Scandinavians still sit above the Lionesses in third.

Reigning world champions, the USA, remain top of the pile after achieving continental success of their own, winning the Concacaf W Championship. They will take on England in a prestigious sold-out friendly at Wembley on October 7.

The latest update in rankings does see England move above fellow European heavyweights: Spain, the Netherlands and France, along with Tokyo 2020 champions Canada.

England’s attentions will now turn back to the World Cup, and they resume their qualification campaign against Austria on September 3 before hosting Luxembourg in Stoke three days later.

Aside from the European and South American championships taking place, South Africa triumphed in the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations to move up four places into 54th.

According to FIFA.com , Zambia are the biggest risers in the rankings after moving up 23 places into 80th after reaching the semi-finals in that tournament won by South Africa.

There is also an all-time highest ranking for the Republic of Ireland, who are now 26th, along with Iceland (14), Portugal (27) and Jamaica (42).

'Memorable for Northern Ireland to play England at Euro 2022' - Burns

As for the other home nations, Northern Ireland are 50th after their debut major tournament appearances, while Scotland and Wales are 23rd and 30th respectively.

Meanwhile, four new countries have been added to the rankings, and include Cambodia (120), Turkmenistan (137), Timor-Leste (152) and Guinea-Bissau (169).

As a result, there are now a record-breaking 185 FIFA member associations.

The next edition of the rankings will be published on October 13, with increasing focus now on next year’s World Cup. The draw for the tournament takes place in Auckland on October 22, and will see 32 teams divided into eight groups of four.

You can view the full list of FIFA rankings here

Transfers Chelsea ready to meet £85m asking price for Fofana - reports 3 HOURS AGO