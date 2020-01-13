England get USA rematch at SheBelieves Cup

Phil Neville’s side are defending champions after winning the last edition of the tournament in 2019.

However, they were beaten by the USA in dramatic fashion in the World Cup semi-finals after Steph Houghton missed a late penalty in a 2-1 defeat.

England Women's head coach Neville said: "We are excited to take part in our fifth consecutive She Believes Cup as it is always such an exceptional competition hosting some of the best teams in the world.

"It is a tournament we always look forward to in the fixture calendar, the high tempo and intensity of the competition provides a great test for our squad with matches taking place every few days, as well as offering our players the opportunity to play in front of large crowds in excellent stadiums.

"We were delighted to lift the trophy for the first time last year, and it is an achievement we hope to replicate this time around."

The tournament will take place at three venues in the USA - Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

England start against USA in Orland on March 6 before facing Japan on March 8 in Harrison and Spain on March 11 in Frisco.